Jalandhar cops launch traffic overhaul initiative

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

The Commissionerate of Police has taken a comprehensive traffic reform initiative aimed at enhancing traffic management and combating illegal encroachments in the city.

In a series of meetings held today, the police officials engaged with various stakeholders to foster collaborative efforts in addressing the pressing issues concerning traffic congestion and unlawful encroachments.

One such meeting was convened at Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Reru Chowk, where tanker drivers and representatives from the Indian Oil participated. The focus of the discussion was on ensuring strict adherence to traffic regulations by tanker drivers and exploring effective strategies for traffic management.

Additionally, a separate meeting was held with members of the Model Town Market Association, where discussions revolved around optimising parking facilities and forging closer cooperation between the Association and police for improved traffic control measures.

During these gatherings, participants were urged to actively combat illegal encroachments, underscoring the importance of collective action in ensuring smooth traffic operations across the city.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.