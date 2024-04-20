Jalandhar DC directs revenue officials to settle recovery cases on priority

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 19

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Agarwal today took stock of the performance of the Revenue Department wherein he asserted that pending mutation cases to be disposed of on a priority basis in mutually agreed cases.

He said cases related to mutations and demarcation of land should be heard continuously. If the parties concerned agree, cases should be settled immediately.

He also asked officials of the Revenue Department to settle recovery cases on a priority so that there was no loss to the government exchequer.

The Deputy Commissioner said the authorities should hold revenue courts on a regular basis and the revenue court management system should be continuously updated. Revenue cases pending for the past one year or longer should also be heard on a priority.

He also directed SDMs to personally supervise the status of pending applications related to caste/category/income certificates so that these could be disposed of at the earliest.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Major Amit Mahajan, SDM Amanpal Singh, Gursimran Singh, Balbir Raj, Dr Jai Inder Singh, Rishabh Bansal, District Revenue Officer Navdeep Singh, Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar were also present.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.