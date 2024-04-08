Kapurthala RCF eves emerge hockey champs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 7

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, won the inaugural Surjit five-a-side Women’s Gold Cup Hockey Tournament by defeating Punjab XI (4-3).

Union Bank of India, Mumbai, secured third place with a commanding (12-5) victory over Haryana XI. Sukhdev Singh, MD, AGI Infra Ltd, presided over the prize distribution ceremony at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium. The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy, while the runners-up received a cash prize of Rs 75,000 and a trophy. The third team got a cash prize of Rs 31,000 and a trophy.

Olympian Navjot Kaur from Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, was named the best player of the tournament and awarded the Swadesh Chopra Memorial Trophy along with Rs 11,000. Punjab XI’s goalkeeper Kirandeep Kaur, who was recognised as the best goalkeeper, was given a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 11,000.

In the final match, Rail Coach Factory was leading (2-1) at halftime. Aishwarya scored two goals for Rail Coach Factory, while Manpreet Kaur and Gagandeep Kaur contributed one goal each. For Punjab XI, Sukhveer Kaur, Sumita and Mithali scored one goal each.

In the semifinals, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, defeated Union Bank of India, Mumbai, (7-4), with Aishwarya securing a hat-trick. Punjab XI secured final berth by defeating Haryana XI (8-3), with Sumita scoring a hat-trick and Akanshka netting two goals.

