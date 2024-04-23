LS elections: Civic issue complaints find space alongside poll objections on apps

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 22

Dealing with complaints ahead of elections has become a challenge for officials of the district administration because more than poll-related complaints, issues related to Health Department, Municipal Corporation and education are also being uploaded on the apps.

In one such example, an official said that an NGO submitted a complaint alleging that the Health Department was not taking the samples of sweets from various shops.

Apart from this, the complaints related to posting of MC officials in their home town for more than seven years are also getting registered.

The Tribune had recently highlighted that complaints against officials placed with various departments have been registered with the administration for ‘influencing’ voters towards a particular party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The complaints mention that the officials may ‘influence’ people as they had been posted at a particular position for long.

Officials of the district administration said the complaints were registered with the National Grievances Redressal System (NGRS) here and then transferred to the Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) concerned where these are acted upon and resolved.

The introduction of the C-Vigil app and other such cells for complaints has been made for effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. Under the C-Vigil app, every election-related complaint will be resolved within 100 minutes. Any individual can upload video clips or pictures regarding any violation of the poll code.

Some people have also been complaining about the new illegal constructions in their areas.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.