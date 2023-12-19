MC’s property tax wing gets richer by Rs 2.36 cr

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, December 18

The property tax wing of the Municipal Corporation has recovered Rs 2.36 crore house tax from Punjab Roadways under the “One Time Settlement” scheme. The amount was due since long.

Make maximum use of scheme The scheme will end on December 31. We still want the maximum number of defaulters to come forward and make the maximum use of the scheme. It is a good time for the government departments to clear their dues. — Bhupinder Singh Brring, Superintendent, property tax wing of the MC

It is reported that the MC succeeded in recovering such a huge amount after almost 10 years. As per information, several meetings were held with Punjab Roadways officials for quite some time and the MC was also sending letters to them regarding the pending amount.

“The scheme will end on December 31. We still want the maximum number of defaulters to come forward and make the maximum use of the scheme. It is a good time for the government departments to clear their dues,” said Bhupinder Singh Brring, Superintendent, property tax wing of the MC.

Otherwise, the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme aiming to collect property tax received a lukewarm response in the city. Only a few defaulters have turned up and deposited their taxes.

The scheme was implemented in September to provide a major relief to defaulters who are otherwise supposed to pay 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent interest on the outstanding principal amount of all previous fiscal years.

A sum of Rs 35 crore from property tax has already been recovered this financial year so far. The target for this financial year is Rs 45 crore.

#Punjab Roadways