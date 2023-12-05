Missing minor boys reunited with families

Phagwara, December 4
Two minor boys found abandoned on a gurdwara land after violent clash between the police and a group of Nihangs recently in Sultanpur Lodhi were handed over to their families in Haryana and Sangrur.
SSP Vatsala Gupta said during a clash between the police and Nihangs after encroachment on a gurdwara land, a Home Guards jawan was killed in the clash.
After the land was vacated, the police found two boys there. An SIT, headed by Sultanpur Lodhi DSP Babandeep Lubana, was formed. It succeeded in tracing their families.
