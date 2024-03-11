Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Jalandhar, March 10
Olympian Gurjit Kaur has been appointed as the captain of the Punjab women’s hockey team that will participate in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Hockey Championship.
The championship will be organised by Hockey India in Pune, Maharashtra. The women’s hockey team of Punjab was selected in the selection trials held at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar.
Giving information, Hockey Punjab president Nitin Kohli and general secretary Amrik Singh Powar said the selection committee, including Olympian Hardeep Singh, Olympian Sanjeev Kumar, international player Ripudaman Kumar Singh, international player Amandeep Kaur and Parminder Kaur, finalised the team. International player Baljit Kaur has been made the vice-captain of the team.
The team members include goalkeeper Yogita Bali, goalkeeper Rashanpreet Kaur, defender Gurjit Kaur, Priyanka, Shreya Mishra, midfielder Jyotika Kalsi, Shalu Mann, Preeti, Antim, Mithali, Kamalpreet Kaur, forwards Devika Sen, Baljeet Kaur, Taranpreet Kaur, Kirandeep Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Navjot Kaur and Sarbdeep Kaur.
The team will be coached by international player Daljit Singh Dhillon, manager Amandeep Kaur, Asian Games medallist, and assistant coach Gurpreet Singh (Railways). The team will play its first match against Rajasthan on March 15.
