Phagwara: Dog bites girl, owner booked

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked a person after his pet dog reportedly bit a girl. Investigating officer (IO) Rarinder Pal Singh said the dog owner had been identified as Binder, a resident of Dherin village. In his complaint to the police, Anup Singh, a resident of the same village, said Binder’s pet dog bit his granddaughter Manpreet Kaur four times on April 16. The IO said a case under Section 289 (negligent conduct concerning animals) of the IPC had been registered against Binder. OC

Man booked for cheating

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a person on the charge of cheating a woman. Investigating officer (IO) Sanjiv Kumar said the suspect had been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Tourrian, Nurmahal. Preeti, a resident of Farwala village, told the police that the suspect signed an agreement to sell a shop in the tehsil and took Rs 1.80 lakh earnest money, but did not register a sale deed. The suspect later sold the shop to somebody else. The IO said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. OC

Two nabbed on theft charge

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur (Nakodar) police have arrested two persons for stealing copper wires from farmers’ motors. Investigating officer (IO) Jagtar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Pawan Kumar, alias Kamal, and Jaswinder Singh. Sawann Singh, a resident of Chhhohle village, told the police that the suspects stole copper wire from his motor and adjoining motors. The IO said the police recovered stolen copper wire from the suspects. A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC has been registered. OC

Travel agent booked

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a travel agent on the charges of breach of trust and cheating. Investigating officer (IO) Varinder Mohan Singh said the suspect had been identified as Narinder Singh, a resident of Kasso Chalhal village in Kapurthala district. The investigating officer said Jaswant Singh, a resident of Uppal Khalsa village, told the police that he paid Rs 18.50 lakh to the suspect for his migration to the US. However, he was sent to Mexico from where he was deported on an emergency slip. The suspect agreed to return some money, but did not pay him an instalment of Rs 2 lakh. The IO said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect.

