Poisoned by parents, villagers perform last rites of 3 minor girls

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 4

Three girls, who were poisoned to death by their parents at Kahnpur village of Kartarpur, were laid to rest during a burial organised by the panchayat, their landlord and the police here this afternoon.

Offered Poison-laced milk The couple - Sushil Mandal and Manju - had five children - four daughters and a son. They offered poison-laced milk to their daughters on October 1 morning and dumped the trio in a storage box in their house in an unconscious state while leaving for work.

Since the parents of the girls - Amrita Kumari (9), Sakshi (7) and Kanchan Kumari (4) – were arrested on Monday for murdering their daughters, the villagers took it upon themselves to perform their last rites. Ardas was performed and religious hymns were recited as their bodies were brought from the mortuary in a vehicle and placed inside a dug-up site.

Two more toddlers, a two-year-old girl and a year-old boy – were taken away by their maternal aunt.

They kept mum for a day till their landlord lodged a missing complaint with the police. Since the parents did not show any sign of worry and their father kept consuming liquor, the police got suspicious. The CCTV footage did not show the presence of the girls throughout the day in the area. Following which, their house was searched and the frail bodies of the girls were recovered.

The couple later confessed to have killed their daughters citing poverty as the reason.