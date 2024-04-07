Railway Board official visits Rail Coach Factory

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, April 6

Naveen Gulati, Director General (Human Resources), Railway Board, today visited the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala. He was greeted by S Srinivas, General Manager of the RCF, and other senior officers.

Gulati inspected coach manufacturing process in the workshop. He examined various types of coaches being made by the RCF such as LHB AC coaches, MEMU with 3 Phase electric, etc. He also inspected Vande Metro coaches, which are being built by the RCF.

Gulati also examined the bogie components in the bogie shop and their applications in coach bogies. He praised the RCF infrastructure for speedy manufacturing of coaches and also gave his valuable advice in the process.

He held a meeting with the general manager and senior officers on core issues pertaining to human resources, production output and manufacturing of new types of coaches in current fiscal.

Gulati, who is Director General of the Railway’s Human Resources Department, held a meeting with recognised unions/associations of the RCF. Issues pertaining to staff and their welfare were discussed in the meeting. He stressed upon the importance of cordial relations between unions and administration and at the same time reaching out to them to cooperate in increasing the production of coaches.

While applauding the RCF’s record coach production in 2023-24, Gulati appreciated its contribution in making Indian Railways attuned to world standards and stressed upon the RCF to work hard to conserve its apex position in designing and manufacturing.

He applauded the RCF for its technological developments in coach manufacturing and advised it to follow the best practices to enhance its production as the Railway Board is keen on providing assistance to it in this field.

