Rain brings stones, silt on road in Talwara, traffic hit

Talwara, September 25
Due to heavy rain in Talwara and its surrounding hills on Sunday, stones and silt came along with the rainwater on the Talwara-Hajipur road.
It rained heavily once again in the upper hill forest areas of the Kandi area. The water that came flowing down due to heavy rain inundated the road. People travelling on the Talwara-Hajipur road and heading from the Kali Mata temple to Sandpur No. 2 village had to face a lot of trouble.
Even after the water receded, stones, silt and gravel covered the road. Pedestrians and vehicle owners were a harassed lot. Rajesh Kumar, the owner of a private restaurant located near the Kali Mata temple, said: “Whenever there is heavy rain, stones and silt come on road along with rainwater. People of the area have to get it cleaned on their own. There is no help from the Talwara Nagar Council.”
Comrade Shamsher Singh and Drug Free Kandi Sangharsh Committee district president Subhash Singh have urged the Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner to direct that Forest Department raise check dams between Sandpur No. 2 and the hills of Dhar and Vankaranpur to solve the problem once and for all.
