Rayat Bahra students shine in judo competition

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 11

Young athletes from Rayat Bahra International School clinched top honours at the district-level judo competitions. Anmol Gautam secured a gold medal in the Under-14 category, while Vaibhav Ohri earned a silver medal in the senior category.

Principal Dr Hardeep Singh congratulated both Anmol and Vaibhav, recognising their outstanding performance as a source of pride for the school.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur