Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 18

A significant reduction in farm fire cases in the district today brought cheers to residents. Jalandhar today witnessed only 11 farm fires while Kapurthala reported eight stubble burning cases. The number of total farm fires has risen to 1,137 in Jalandhar and 974 in Kapurthala.

However, the air quality index (AQI) of Jalandhar continues to be poor. On Saturday, Jalandhar recorded an average AQI at 268 and maximum at 319 (higher than yesterday). The administration today reiterated its warning of stern action against farmers who burnt crop residue. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal on Saturday warned cluster and nodal officials of stern action even if a single case of stubble burning was reported from areas under their jurisdiction The DC said there would be no holiday for them till the completion of paddy harvesting.

In an early morning meeting with nodal and cluster teams, constituted to curb stubble burning, the DC asked officials to focus in the areas where paddy would be harvested in the coming few days.

He said till next week, no one from teams would avail holiday and ensure zero farm fire in their respective jurisdiction. He asked them to visit fields with SHOs and hold meetings with sarpanches and farmers of villages where paddy was yet to be harvested.

He said the administration had already appointed 189 nodal officers and 54 cluster co-ordinators in Jalandhar district to control the menace. He said officials had to share daily action taken reports through a mobile application called ATR (Action Taken Report) developed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) after physical verification of stubble burning incidents.

