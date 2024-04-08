Phagwara: Snatchers on the prowl, target two

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 7

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched Rs 5,700 from a farmer after sprinkling red chilly powder in his eyes near Sangatpur village last evening.

The victim, Santokh Singh, told the police that while he was returning to his house on his bike, the suspects stopped him and asked for an address.

One of the suspects sprinkled red chilly powder in his eyes and snatched his ATM card, Aadhaar card and Rs 5,700 before fleeing the spot. The victim was admitted to the Civil Hospital here. The police have registered a case against the suspects under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another incident, two unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers looted another person in a similar fashion near Bhularai village last evening.

On a complaint lodged by victim Rakesh Kumar, the police have registered a case against the suspects under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code.

