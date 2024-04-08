Phagwara: Snatchers on the prowl, target two

Phagwara, April 7
Two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched Rs 5,700 from a farmer after sprinkling red chilly powder in his eyes near Sangatpur village last evening.
The victim, Santokh Singh, told the police that while he was returning to his house on his bike, the suspects stopped him and asked for an address.
One of the suspects sprinkled red chilly powder in his eyes and snatched his ATM card, Aadhaar card and Rs 5,700 before fleeing the spot. The victim was admitted to the Civil Hospital here. The police have registered a case against the suspects under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
In another incident, two unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers looted another person in a similar fashion near Bhularai village last evening.
On a complaint lodged by victim Rakesh Kumar, the police have registered a case against the suspects under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy scam: Delhi court denies interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the s...
Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, Reports
Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to h...
Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces
Says it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are bei...
TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB
Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...