When will ICCC project go live?

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 20

The much-anticipated Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) Project, slated to enhance city’s surveillance and streamline traffic management, is once again facing delays in its operationalisation.

High-resolution CCTV cameras installed at BMC Chowk in Jalandhar. Sarabjit Singh

Earlier, set for completion before or on January 26, the project has been plagued by setbacks, with no confirmed date for its launch yet. However, officials involved suggest that it might become operational between 25 days and a month.

Initiated with much enthusiasm in 2018, the ICCC project has continually missed its scheduled deadlines, despite assurances of its becoming functional time and again.

Former Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal had set December 15 as the deadline for its completion, but successive delays, attributed to frequent transfers of MC Commissioners and lack of sustained attention by the authorities concerned, hindered progress of the project.

Recent developments, including the installation of poles and high-quality CCTV cameras across the city, had sparked speculations among residents for improved surveillance and enforcement measures in the city akin to those in Chandigarh. However, a lot of work is yet to be done before the project can go live, according to the municipal corporation (MC) authorities.

They said former MC Commissioners Abhijeet Kaplish and Aditya Uppal had spearheaded efforts to operationalise the project, overseeing the installation of over 800 CCTV cameras and associated infrastructure. However, their transfers disrupted the project’s momentum. “With ensuing elections, the project is expected to face further delays as officials are busy with poll-related work,” they said. The ICCC project, meanwhile, aims to deploy 142 red light violation detection and an automatic number plate recognition systems at 11 intersections, among other components, to enhance traffic management and public safety.

Acknowledging the delays, MC Commissioner Gautam Jain attributed these to procedural formalities and coordination with various departments. He, however, expressed optimism that with the ongoing efforts, the project would become operational soon, probably within next month.

