Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 15

AICC general secretary and former Union Minister Ajay Maken said on Tuesday that the AAP had failed to fulfil its promise of constituting Jan Lokpal.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan here, Maken attacked the BJP and the AAP saying that they were one. “It is the BJP that has made Kejriwal/AAP so that he can harm the Congress. The AAP did not fulfil the promise of Jan Lokpal Bill in Delhi. Even the BJP government at the Centre could not enact the bill.”

He said: “Kejriwal promised to provide employment to all in Punjab or unemployment allowance of Rs3,000 per month but Arvind Kejriwal does not give even a single penny to the unemployed in Delhi. The unemployment rate in India is 6.7 per cent while the unemployment rate in Delhi is 14.1 per cent, which is double the national average. According to the information received under the RTI Act, the Kejriwal government could provide employment to only 440 people between 2015 and 2020.”

Maken also tried to bust Kejriwal’s Delhi model claim. “I want to tell you that all the mohalla clinics that Kejriwal is talking about were non-functional. In Covid days, people in Delhi died because of lack of oxygen and medicines,” he said.

Maken further said, “The Kejriwal government spends Rs600 crore of the taxpayer’s money every year on advertisements, whereas the annual budget of advertisements during the Congress government regime was only Rs 25 crore. Then which Delhi model is Kejriwal talking about? What good will Arvind Kejriwal do for Punjab and Punjabiyat?”

On power issues, the Congress leader said, “Delhi has the most expensive electricity in the country. But in Punjab, the Channi-led Congress government waived the electricity bills of domestic consumers with a load of up to 2 kW and the snapped connections due to outstanding electricity bills were restored.”