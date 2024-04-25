Woman among 4 drug peddlers land in police net

Phagwara, April 24
The police have arrested three drug peddlers on the charge of selling heroin.
The suspects had been identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Bread, a resident of Mallian Khurd village, Salinder Singh, alias Nonni, alias Mukhtriar Singh, a resident of Giddrr Pindi village, and Jodh Veer Singh, alias Jodha, a resident of Mallian Khurd village.
Investigating officer (IO) Sukhdev Singh said 61 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession.
The IO said the suspects, who were travelling in a car, were intercepted at a naka at Uggi village. During checking, the police seized the contraband, a pistol, five live cartridges and sharp weapons.
The investigating officer said a case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the suspects.
The Nakodar police arrested a woman drug peddler with 25 grams of heroin. The suspect has been identified as Muskan of Malrri village.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...