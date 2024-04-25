Woman among 4 drug peddlers land in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 24

The police have arrested three drug peddlers on the charge of selling heroin.

The suspects had been identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Bread, a resident of Mallian Khurd village, Salinder Singh, alias Nonni, alias Mukhtriar Singh, a resident of Giddrr Pindi village, and Jodh Veer Singh, alias Jodha, a resident of Mallian Khurd village.

Investigating officer (IO) Sukhdev Singh said 61 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession.

The IO said the suspects, who were travelling in a car, were intercepted at a naka at Uggi village. During checking, the police seized the contraband, a pistol, five live cartridges and sharp weapons.

The investigating officer said a case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the suspects.

The Nakodar police arrested a woman drug peddler with 25 grams of heroin. The suspect has been identified as Muskan of Malrri village.

#Phagwara