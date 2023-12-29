Woman’s murder case cracked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 28

In a major breakthrough, the police arrested a person on the charge of murdering a woman at a temple in the Sidhwan Dona area of the district.

Disclosing this here today, SSP Vatsala Gupta said the suspect had been identified as Harnek Singh, alias Neka, a resident of Lohian and presently residing at Sidwan Dona.

The incident took place when the woman, Sarita Devi (32), along with her husband Phool Babu, went to a temple to pay obeisance on December 18, said the SSP. On Phool Babu’s statement, a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against the suspect at the Sadar police station.

The SSP said a team, led by SP (Investigation) Raminder Singh and DSP (D) Gurmit Singh, investigated various aspects to solve the case and nab the suspect.

During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the suspect was preventing Sarita from entering the temple time and again. On the day of the incident, he attacked the woman on her head with an iron rod near the langar hall. She succumbed to her injuries. The police also recovered the iron rod used in the crime.

Two nabbed with stolen transformer oil

SSP Vatsala Gupta also disclosed that the CIA staff arrested two persons who were riding a motorcycle without a number plate. The suspects have been identified as Surinder Singh, alias Shinder, and Shinda, residents of Boot village falling under the Subhanpur police station. The SSP said during further investigation, 60 litres of transformer oil was recovered from them. They stole the oil from transformers installed in the fields of Gurmel Singh and Amarjit Singh of Mustafabad village. They stole oil from over 200 transformers. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered at the Subhanpur police station.

