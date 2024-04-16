Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 15

Maintaining that he would not seek votes for any political party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, environmentalist and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Balbir S Seechewal today said he would instead ask people to vote for only that party which keeps environmental issues in its poll manifesto.

Seechewal held a press conference here along with members of the Sant Samaj. Though he clarified that he would not take part in any political activity ahead, he was definitely against the misuse of central agencies by political parties at the helm. He condemned the arrest of AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED and said no recovery of any ill-gotten money had been made from him.

He even said: “If I get permission, I will have a meeting with Kejriwal in the jail”.

In the environmental agenda presented by Sant Samaj, 12 points have been discussed and the demand to make the election manifesto a legal document has also been included.

During the conversation, Seechewal said 310 districts of the country had come under the influence of climate change. These include nine districts of Punjab, eight districts of Himachal and 11 districts of Haryana. Among the nine districts of Punjab that are under the influence of climate, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Moga, Faridkot and Bathinda districts are highly sensitive. Apart from them, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Mansa and Sangrur are also suffering from climatic change.

Seechewal said the forest area in Punjab had reduced to only 6 pc compared to 40 pc in 1947. According to experts, 33 pc area should be under forests for any state. He said there was a dire need to remove the farmers of Punjab from the crop cycle. Others from Sant Samaj with him were Teja Singh MA, Sukhjit Singh Nahalan, Gurbachan Simagh Pandawan and Gurmej Singh.

