Youth booked for kidnapping

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer (IO) Parwindar Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sharafat Ali, a resident of Kum Kalan in Ludhiana. Bhattu, a resident of Dera in Shahkot, told the police that the suspect kidnapped his minor daughter by inducing her. The IO said a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366-A (procuration of minor girl) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. OC

Three held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested three persons on the charge of selling illicit liquor. The suspects had been identified as Amarjit Singh and Parbh Dayal Singh, residents of Gorsian Nihal village, and Kulwant Singh a resident of Mao Sahib village. Investigating officers Satpal and Nirwair said 197 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from their possession. Cases under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act have been registered against the suspects. OC

Bikers flee with mobile phone

Phagwara: Two unidentified motorcyclist-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone from a LPU student near Law Gate, Miherru, on Saturday. The victim, Sweta Kumari, a native of Nepal, told the police that while she was going to the university to attend her classes, the suspects snatched her mobile phone and fled the spot. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC. OC

Liquor trader in police net

Phagwara: The police have arrested a liquor trader and recovered 9,000 ML of illicit liquor from his possession on Saturday night. The suspect, identified as Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Pandhwa village near Phagwara, was nabbed at a checkpoint near Chhag Colony here. A case under the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Three booked for snatching

Phagwara: The police have booked three unidentified persons on the charge of snatching cash, a gold chain and a mobile from a Nakodar resident. In his complaint to the police, Gourav Sharma, a resident of Adda Mehat Pur, Nakodar, said while he was returning home on April 19, three unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants waylaid him near Kang Sahbu village. They pointed a weapon at him and snatched Rs 250, two mobile phones, a gold chain and other documents from him before fleeing the spot. Investigating officer Janak Raj said a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.

