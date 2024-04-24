Youth’s severed body found near rly crossing

Jalandhar, April 23

A youth allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Tanda railway crossing here this morning.

The deceased, aged between 24 and 26 years, is yet to be identified. Reports suggest that he jumped in front of a train.

The police took the severed body into their possession and sent it for postmortem examination. The police have ruled out any foul play behind his death and termed it as a case of suicide.

GRP officials have initiated investigations into the case and they are trying to identify the deceased. The police have also sent his pictures at all police stations and the neighbouring areas to identify him. They did not find any document or proof from the deceased.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for 72 hours for identification.