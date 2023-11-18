 Manipulative diplomacy : The Tribune India

Manipulative diplomacy



Apropos of ‘Biden-Xi meeting’; the manipulative diplomacy demonstrated by Xi Jinping and Joe Biden to safeguard their respective interests is noteworthy. Recognising that healthy competition is inevitable and even necessary, the global community, including India, aspires for peace between these two superpowers. It is crucial to note that neither country has deviated from their stated positions. This meeting should serve as an encouragement for India to engage with China in similar diplomatic ways, protecting its interests for the sake of a stable and peaceful South Asia.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Lack of washrooms

Refer to ‘Toilets in schools’; menstruation is a biological process, and every girl/woman has the right to menstrual hygiene. Research indicates that at least 71 per cent of the girls in India lack knowledge of menstruation before their first period. Mothers and teachers should educate girls to manage menstruation sensibly and in a healthy manner. A survey has revealed that 30 per cent of the girls drop out of school after they start menstruating. Despite the apex court’s ruling, a sad state of affairs persists as schools lack adequate toilet facilities for girls and boys. Various school authorities must upgrade sanitation infrastructure.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Sanitation infrastructure crucial

Apropos of ‘Toilets in schools’; sanitation infrastructure is crucial for maintaining a conducive environment in educational institutions, particularly for girls. The Supreme Court’s directive aligns with the right approach regarding the draft national policy on menstrual hygiene. These provisions were already mandated by the SC, incorporating them into the Right to Education Act. Numerous institutional-level studies emphasise that there is enhanced resource development when schools ensure proper toilet and drinking water facilities. Maintaining these facilities requires careful policy planning and implementation with sincere commitment from every stakeholder.

Shubham, Jammu

Immigration to Canada

It is no secret that immigration to Canada is popular because it is easier to get into America from Canada than from most other places. Unlike India, Canada doesn’t seem too concerned about demographic changes. Currently, the relations between the two nations have soured, but there is no reason to believe that this will last long. Once the Khalistani irritant is removed, it will likely become business as usual for the people of both countries. The ever-increasing number of Indians in Canada must be seen in the perspective of limited opportunities in India, prompting young people to opt for greener pastures.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Poor air quality

Refer to ‘Centre, states working at cross-purposes’; the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has failed to produce tangible results. People traveling on NCR roads, especially asthma patients, bear the brunt of poor air quality. Vote-bank politics has rendered parties in power ineffective when it comes to implementing decisions. Stubble was not burnt two decades ago and was instead used as fodder for animals. The problem emerged with the introduction of combines for harvesting. Stubble has various practical uses, such as fertiliser, fuel for electricity generation and biofuel.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Fatal mishap

Apropos of ‘39 dead, 17 injured as bus rolls down 300-foot gorge in Doda’; India is grappling with a high number of road accidents. According to the World Health Organisation, at least one out of every 10 people killed in road accidents worldwide is from India. The hilly regions of northern India, in particular, are prone to road accidents due to poorly maintained roads, inadequate infrastructure, unattended hazard zones with no means to prevent vehicles from falling into gorges, heavy traffic, the prevalence of unfit vehicles and unsafe driving habits such as overspeeding. It is imperative to address these issues seriously, giving top priority to safety.

O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Now, deepfake video showing actress Kajol changing her outfit on camera goes viral

Pakistan's Wasim Akram says 'embarrassed, I can't even…' on Sikander Bakht's comments over Rohit Sharma's toss technique

Foreign couple found dead in Himachal's Manikaran, naked bodies bore injury marks

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

5 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in 20-hour encounter in J-K's Kulgam

'Unconstitutional': High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs

ICC World Cup 2023: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad skyrockets to Rs 2 lakh ahead of India-Australia final

PM Modi raises 'deepfake' issue, cites his own morphed garba video

Polling ends for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

Amidst Israel-Hamas war, old letter of Osama bin Laden to America surfaces online

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

PM Modi flags deepfake threat, cites his garba video

PM Modi flags deepfake threat, cites his garba video

Says ChatGPT told to spell out hazards | Exhorts media to sp...

New challenges arising from West Asia, PM Modi warns Global South

New challenges arising from West Asia, PM Modi warns Global South

Punjab and Haryana High Court disallows 75% private job quota for locals in Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court disallows 75% private job quota for locals in Haryana

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Maximum defaulters in projects approved by the Greater Mohal...

Will develop state as hub of medical tourism: Punjab CM

Will develop Punjab as hub of medical tourism: CM Bhagwant Mann

Attends centennial celebrations of Amritsar Govt Medical Col...


ASI found shot dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Woman, daughter-in-law shot at over ancestral land dispute

6 more farmers booked for burning crop residue in Amritsar district

Amritsar district admn forms panel to look into High Court orders on compensation in dog bite cases

Exercise can help prevent diabetes, say health experts

Amid Canada row, students explore Oz, UK for studies

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Reinstatement of two MC officials withdrawn

Year on, electric vehicle charging stations remain non-functional

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Fire breaks out at chemical store in Kharar

Nursery admission process in pvt schools from Dec 6

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1L reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi road rage: Car driver bites off portion of biker’s finger

Fresh report alleges Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar enabled ‘lucrative collaboration’ between ILBS, son’s company

Delhi air quality close to 'severe plus' category, odd-even scheme on anvil

Money-laundering case: Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Hero Motocorp's Pawan Munjal

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

42 crop residue burning cases reported in Jalandhar, 25 in Kapurthala districts

Over 40K migrants participate in Chhath Puja celebrations

Training of first batch of women forest guards begins in Hoshiarpur

Aam Aadmi Clinics fulfil Lala Lajpat Rai’s dream: Minister

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

110 fresh cases of stubble burning, count 1,634

Mishandling alleged at Mini-Secretariat multi-level parking lot

Jagraon overshadows Khanna in paddy arrival, procurement

A first: Punjab maps stray animal hotspots, 95 of 109 in Malwa

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

