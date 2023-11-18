Apropos of ‘Biden-Xi meeting’; the manipulative diplomacy demonstrated by Xi Jinping and Joe Biden to safeguard their respective interests is noteworthy. Recognising that healthy competition is inevitable and even necessary, the global community, including India, aspires for peace between these two superpowers. It is crucial to note that neither country has deviated from their stated positions. This meeting should serve as an encouragement for India to engage with China in similar diplomatic ways, protecting its interests for the sake of a stable and peaceful South Asia.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Lack of washrooms

Refer to ‘Toilets in schools’; menstruation is a biological process, and every girl/woman has the right to menstrual hygiene. Research indicates that at least 71 per cent of the girls in India lack knowledge of menstruation before their first period. Mothers and teachers should educate girls to manage menstruation sensibly and in a healthy manner. A survey has revealed that 30 per cent of the girls drop out of school after they start menstruating. Despite the apex court’s ruling, a sad state of affairs persists as schools lack adequate toilet facilities for girls and boys. Various school authorities must upgrade sanitation infrastructure.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Sanitation infrastructure crucial

Apropos of ‘Toilets in schools’; sanitation infrastructure is crucial for maintaining a conducive environment in educational institutions, particularly for girls. The Supreme Court’s directive aligns with the right approach regarding the draft national policy on menstrual hygiene. These provisions were already mandated by the SC, incorporating them into the Right to Education Act. Numerous institutional-level studies emphasise that there is enhanced resource development when schools ensure proper toilet and drinking water facilities. Maintaining these facilities requires careful policy planning and implementation with sincere commitment from every stakeholder.

Shubham, Jammu

Immigration to Canada

It is no secret that immigration to Canada is popular because it is easier to get into America from Canada than from most other places. Unlike India, Canada doesn’t seem too concerned about demographic changes. Currently, the relations between the two nations have soured, but there is no reason to believe that this will last long. Once the Khalistani irritant is removed, it will likely become business as usual for the people of both countries. The ever-increasing number of Indians in Canada must be seen in the perspective of limited opportunities in India, prompting young people to opt for greener pastures.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Poor air quality

Refer to ‘Centre, states working at cross-purposes’; the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has failed to produce tangible results. People traveling on NCR roads, especially asthma patients, bear the brunt of poor air quality. Vote-bank politics has rendered parties in power ineffective when it comes to implementing decisions. Stubble was not burnt two decades ago and was instead used as fodder for animals. The problem emerged with the introduction of combines for harvesting. Stubble has various practical uses, such as fertiliser, fuel for electricity generation and biofuel.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Fatal mishap

Apropos of ‘39 dead, 17 injured as bus rolls down 300-foot gorge in Doda’; India is grappling with a high number of road accidents. According to the World Health Organisation, at least one out of every 10 people killed in road accidents worldwide is from India. The hilly regions of northern India, in particular, are prone to road accidents due to poorly maintained roads, inadequate infrastructure, unattended hazard zones with no means to prevent vehicles from falling into gorges, heavy traffic, the prevalence of unfit vehicles and unsafe driving habits such as overspeeding. It is imperative to address these issues seriously, giving top priority to safety.

O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

