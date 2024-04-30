 Meant to rein in tainted leaders : The Tribune India

Meant to rein in tainted leaders



With reference to ‘Reviewing NOTA’; the concept of NOTA initially faced resistance from political parties. But fortunately, the Supreme Court upheld the voter’s right to reject all candidates. By selecting the NOTA option, a voter expresses his disapproval of the contenders. The NOTA was, therefore, meant to deter parties from fielding tainted candidates. But though it was introduced a decade ago, it has failed to check the criminalisation of politics. Parties are usually concerned only with the electability of a candidate. Unfortunately, NOTA has remained toothless. In order to make it more effective, certain steps need to be taken. For example, if the winner in a poll bags fewer votes than the NOTA option, it should call for a repoll.

KR Bharti, Shimla

Review of NOTA unwarranted

Apropos of the editorial ‘Reviewing NOTA’; the electoral no-show in Surat, where the BJP’s Mukesh Dalal was declared the winner unopposed, has sparked a discussion about the NOTA option. However, the debate is unwarranted. The whole point of the introduction of NOTA was to encourage greater participation in the electoral process. It was meant to bring those people to the polling booth who were not drawn to any candidate and would have otherwise stayed home. An election is a long, expensive and time-consuming exercise. Suggestions like a repoll in case the winning candidate receives fewer votes than NOTA are not justified.

Krishan Bhatia, Hansi

Spread awareness about NOTA

Refer to ‘Reviewing NOTA’, the arguments made in the editorial are on point. Concerted efforts should be made to spread awareness among the public, especially first-time voters, about the significance of the NOTA option. A low voter turnout at polling booths shows that a significant number of voters have no faith in any party or candidate. Instead of expressing their dissatisfaction by abstaining from voting, they should select the NOTA option and send a message. Until NOTA is made more effective through the law, it will at least continue to act as a check on parties and candidates, highlighting how the voters feel. 

Ravinder Mittal, by mail

Mitigate woes of refugees

Refer to the editorial ‘UK’s Rwanda plan’; the UK Government is trying to wash its hands of its international obligations. Asylum-seekers, even when they enter the country illegally, should be treated humanely and accommodated once their applications are processed. Most refugees have a difficult past, filled with traumatic experiences in their home countries. The decision to deport 75,000 refugees is out of sync with the UK’s status as a leading European power and its commitment to upholding human rights. The step reeks of small-mindedness. Even Third World countries like Colombia, Uganda and Pakistan have a better track record in this respect. Humanitarian crises are mounting amid global turbulence. All nations should come forward to mitigate the woes of displaced people.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

New hope for India-Pak ties

With reference to the news report ‘Change of heart — India gives Karachi teen new lease of life’; the story of the 19-year-old Pakistani girl getting a heart transplant in Chennai is symbolic of the new India. Besides, the quality of medical treatment and the generosity of doctors are commendable. Further, it sends out a positive message to our neighbour, Pakistan, to write a new chapter of friendship. Given the present circumstances, Islamabad cannot afford to continue treating New Delhi like an enemy. It must stop harbouring terrorists and quit supporting anti-India activities on its soil.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Humanity transcends all borders

Apropos of ‘Change of heart — India gives Karachi teen new lease of life’; the story of Pakistani girl Ayesha Rashan getting a heart transplant in India is heartwarming. The fact that she had battled heart-related problems for years and did not belong to a well-off family makes it even more emotional. It is yet another reminder that humanity is not dead. Borders are just man-made creations that hinder the free movement of people.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

