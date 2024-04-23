Strengthen public healthcare

With reference to the article ‘Congress, BJP manifestos a damp squib for the health sector’; it rightly lays bare the neglect of healthcare by political parties in India. The focus should be on strengthening public healthcare rather than taking the health insurance route because insurance schemes are being used by the government as a medium to hand over public funds to the private sector. There is no concrete evidence on the effectiveness of public health insurance schemes, and the track record of insurance schemes in the past decade has revealed increased fraudulent implementation, over-investigation, over-prescription, over-diagnosis and irrational treatment.

Vitull K Gupta, Bathinda

Insurance cover for the old

With reference to the news report, ‘IRDAI does away with age cap, those above 65 can now buy new health cover’; the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has offered adequate protection from healthcare expenses to senior citizens and super-senior citizens by removing the age limit of 65 for individuals buying health insurance policies. Insurers have also been mandated to offer health policies to persons with pre-existing medical conditions. Persons above 60 years are more vulnerable to age-related diseases but have limited sources of income.

UPENDRA SHARMA, by mail

Can’t replace Constitution

Refer to the news report ‘Hemant Soren held for refusing to quit INDIA: Congress at bloc’s unity show’; during the rally organised by Opposition parties at Ranchi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said: “The Modi-Shah government will scrap the Constitution if it returns. Democracy will end.” His fear is unfounded. During the Emergency, the Congress government tried to drastically change the Constitution through the 42nd amendment, but the same was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in Minerva Mills vs Union of India. In that case, the court propounded the ‘basic structure doctrine’. The SC ruled that the power of Parliament to amend the Constitution was limited. Parliament cannot exercise this limited power to grant itself unfettered powers.

VINAY KUMAR MALHOTRA, AMBALA CANTT

Hope for democracy

The Election Commission’s decision to hold repolling at 11 polling stations in Manipur is not just a routine move; it is a beacon of hope for democracy in a state marred by violence and electoral malpractices. The people of Manipur have bravely defied threats and violence to exercise their democratic right, only to be met with chaos and manipulation. As the world’s largest democracy, India must set an example of integrity and fairness. All eyes are on Manipur — the authorities must conduct the elections with transparency and accountability.

GAGANPREET SINGH, Mohali

UGC’s encouraging steps

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is making every effort for higher enrolment of scholars in PhD courses. The recent changes introduced by the UGC are welcome. A lot of Indian scholars rush to foreign universities to grab quality stipend for research with easy admission there. Earlier, it was difficult to pursue PhD from government-approved colleges. After the easing of norms, we are hopeful that more and more Indian researchers will get enrolled in PhD studies. Such encouraging efforts will surely bring positive changes in the Indian academic system.

KIRTI WADHAWAN, KANPUR

Religious bodies must be taxed

Regarding the editorial ‘Yoga fee taxable’; the apex court’s verdict has been aptly endorsed. Financial transactions involving religious or political institutions should be subject to taxation. This measure would promote equity and accountability in the domain of service taxation. Considering the vast, untaxed funds collected by these institutions, they are often alleged to be misused for political gains.

BALVINDER, CHANDIGARH

