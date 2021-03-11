Official title of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 revealed

Hollywood star Tom Cruise will be returning as Ethan Hunt in the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible franchise titled Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One. Paramount Pictures revealed the official title during its Thursday presentation at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theatre owners. Cruise, who is usually a regular presence at the convention in Las Vegas, wasn’t in attendance. He attended last year’s CinemaCon to talk up the death-defying stunts in Mission: Impossible 7 before the movie’s release date was pushed back by a year due to Covid.

Know the cast of MI7 Along with TOm Cruise, MI stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt. Newcomers to the franchise include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes.

At that time, he was most excited about driving a motorcycle off a cliff in Norway, an antic he called ‘far and away the most dangerous thing I’ve attempted’. Audiences got a sneak preview of that anxiety-inducing moment, and more, in the high-stakes trailer, which hasn’t been made available His stunts have gotten so outrageous that everyone in the room laughed when Ethan Hunt nose dives off a cliff while on his motorcycle and then free-falls into the abyss. Audiences will be able to watch the teaser in front of Top Gun: Maverick, which hits the theatres on May 27.

Though plot details for MI7 are mostly under wraps, Hunt and his team of operatives are again faced with an existential threat.

The trailer was stuffed with action-packed footage, including vintage-looking trains flying off tracks, deadly emerald-coloured clouds of biochemical weapons, and plenty of brutal street combat.

Dead Reckoning, as it will presumably be called, is set to be released on June 28, 2024.

— IANS