Actress Disha Patani shines on the ramp at the India Couture Week

When it comes to fashion choices, actress Disha Patani never shies from experimenting with different silhouettes and trends. On Monday night, she hopped onto the thigh-high slit trend at the India Couture Week and rocked it like a queen. She walked the ramp for designer Dolly J in a shimmery silver outfit. The ensemble featured a thigh-high slit skirt. She opted for minimal makeup and silver earrings.

About her look, Disha said, “In the morning, I was in basketball shorts and now I’m in this beautiful ensemble. I like being feminine and right now, I feel like a goddess because of Dolly J.”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD, which has been directed by Nag Ashwin. Disha also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty. The film is scheduled to release on December 15 this year. — ANI

Dolly J, designer

