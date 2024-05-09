Ashutosh Rana gets shivers when he sees himself on screen

Actor Ashutosh Rana, who has been in the industry for over three decades, has shared that he still gets the shivers when he sees himself on screen, calling it an ‘extraordinary’ feeling.
The actor, who is set to play Peter in the upcoming psychological thriller Murder in Mahim, shared, “I have always been passionate about acting and I strive to live up to my potential. Whenever I see myself on screen I still get shivers. It’s an extraordinary feeling. It’s a feeling that makes peace with my being.”
On his upcoming show, Ashutosh added, “I feel that OTT platforms have changed the way of looking at content. I have been fortunate to play some compelling and hard-hitting characters.”
The series explores a chilling murder and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh) and Jende (Vijay Raaz).
Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the gripping series is helmed by Raj Acharya, and created by Tipping Point Films and Jigsaw Pictures. It also stars talented actors Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles. Murder in Mahim is set to release on May 10 on JioCinema Premium.
