Badshah &J Balvin collaborate for Voodoo

Voodoo marks the first proper collaboration between Badshah and Latinx icon J Balvin. The Indian rapper says, “J Balvin is like an idol to me. He’s been doing what I have been trying to do in my own space, and the way he’s made a way for himself despite the language, despite the odds, really inspired me.”

Over eerie synths and swinging dembow drums, Badshah and J Balvin trade verses about being spellbound by a woman. An alluring mosaic of international influences and otherworldly references, Voodoo captures the sultriness, danger, and desperation of being lovestruck. Speaking about the collaboration, J Balvin says, “One of the many reasons I was drawn to creating music is because it’s universal. It connects people despite language barriers. Badshah and Tainy are tremendous artistes, and this collaboration is just another example of how we’re able to unite people of different cultures to find acommon ground.” Voodoo follows Badshah’s latest EP Retropanda - Part 1.