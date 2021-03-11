Can the boycott trend be attributed to the disastrous runs of films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan at BO?

Can the boycott trend be attributed to the disastrous runs of films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan at BO?

Boycott is the latest flavour of Bollywood this season. If #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottRakshaBandhan trended last week, lately the hashtag in trend was #BoycottBollywoodForever. The films Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha and Pathaan are already earning the netizens’ wrath with the call to boycott these films even though their release is weeks and even months away.

The supposedly controversial interviews and old movie clips are being dug out and circulated with memes and calls to boycott Bollywood forever. Does it translate to dismal Bollywood collections? In the post pandemic world, people are using social media platforms to vent out. And, it sure affects the fate of the film, believes producer Vinay Bhardwaj. “Any call of boycotting affects the vibe of a film. If you remember when Khal Nayak or Rangeela came, one would use all their resources to get a ticket. Now, if boycotting a film is trending on social media, it does affect the numbers.”

The Hindi film industry isn’t the go-to mode of entertainment anymore believes Bhardwaj. “The boycott culture is also the outcome of it as people have too many entertainment alternatives and don’t miss much by their decision to boycott a particular film.” He also points out that the overexposure on social media is another reason for Hindi films failing at box office. “The intrigue that the superstars had enjoyed earlier has been killed. Now, that the audience know their stars, they are as liable to their hate as love.”

Bhardwaj is soon coming with Illuminati, a web series with Mahesh Bhatt and Honey Singh. “Look, nobody teaches you on how to use social media. Deepika Padukone had only gone to JNU to promote her film, but it was linked to other things. Now, we are making a project on a controversial rock star and ready to face what comes our way!”

The boycott trend affects but barely, believe the others in the film business. Cinematographer and producer Amitabha Singh says, “To my mind a boycott call does not affect the box office business of a film much.” Nor would he comment on the claimed box office performance of any film. “The only dependable data may emerge from the audited account of the production company that’s presented to its board. That too may not be fool proof.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta blames the Hindi film industry for the boycott trend. “It was started by the industry folks at the time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and now that it’s picked up by outsiders, it’s affecting their own films.” At the same time, he clarifies that it’s the failure of content and not the boycott hashtag. “Laal Singh Chaddha got bad reviews and that proved that it’s the bad content that failed the film and not the boycott call. Yes, the boycott might affect, say, two per cent of the film business but if the film is good people would watch it.” Film critic Ajit Rai too pegs the business loss of boycott to marginal. “Boycott may affect a film but only a bit.” He says the reason why Bollywood films are not working is because makers are not in sync with the expectations of the audience .

“Bollywood hasn’t moved with the times and is in a confused state. Post- pandemic cinema-going culture has suffered a set-back,” he says.

Also, Hindi films have not taken the leap which the audience have. “Bollywood is still serving the old structure. Star culture, that was ‘manufactured’, is already on the verge of collapse. And Hindi film makers have little understanding of Hindi culture; forget that, they don’t even know Hindi.” Rai also points out that the icons for youth have changed today. “Our young audience’ ideals have moved away from Bachchans and Khans to Asghar Farhadi, Ang Lee and Martin Scorsese. More young cine viewers know Bong Joon-ho better than Karan Johar. Bollywood has always been superfluous, that’s been exposed today and that’s the reason for the recent Hindi films failing.”

Troll on the prowl

Year 2022 saw The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi win over the box office. Others, despite their star power, have failed to bring the audience to cinemas. While #BoycottBollywoodForever trends, here’s why these projects are being trolled.

  • Aamir Khan’s comments on feeling insecure in India back in 2015 have earned the wrath of netizens. The scenes from PK that question religion too have been circulating on the net. The film’s actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s over confident statements like ‘mat jao film dekhne’ have irked netizens as well leading to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha.
  • Hrithik Roshan’s praise for Laal Singh Chaddha, led to #BoycottVikramVedha, his upcoming film. Netizens are questioning why didn’t he promote The Kashmir Files.
  • Akshay Kumar’s tweet and film scenes that question Hindu practices led to social media users’ ire that led to boycott call for Raksha Bandhan.
  • An interview in which Shah Rukh Khan allegedly speaks of ‘growing intolerance’ has led to #BoycottPathaan.
  • Ranbir Kapoor reportedly playing Shiva hasn’t gone down well either leading to #BoycottBrahmastra.

