Docu-series 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' releases today

The four-part docu-series Dhillon: First of a Kind, which will premiere on Prime Video today, explores the life and rise of Punjabi rapper Amritpal Singh Dhillon, and tells the story of the self-made superstar, globally known as AP/APD. A screening of the series was held in Mumbai on August 16 and the event was attended by Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Mrunal Thakur.
Others present on the occasion included Malaika Arora, MC Stan, Sonnalli Seygall, Guneet Monga, Lulia Vantur, Harrdy Sandhu, Avneet Kaur, Shinda Kahlo, Badshah, King, MC Stan, Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, and Nysa Devgn.
AP Dhillon’s rumoured girlfriend, actress Banita Sandhu also arrived with him. She looked attractive in a red dress.
Helmed by series director Jay Ahmed, produced by Passion Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the docu-series captures AP Dhillon’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamour, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today. — IANS
