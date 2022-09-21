Actress Priyanka Chopra addresses UN General Assembly

Priyanka Chopra attended the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday (September 19) and delivered a powerful speech on Sustainable Development Goals. The actress, who has been working with UNICEF for a decade now, spoke about how ‘all is not well with our world’. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador also emphasized the importance of sustainable development in the modern age. She also spoke about the ‘rights of freedom of children’.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared pictures and videos from the event and wrote, “Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time…At the top of this year’s agenda are the Sustainable Development Goals. Today was all about action, ambition, and hope. It was about what we must do together to make the sustainable development a reality, and we don’t have a moment to lose…” Priyanka looked stunning in a formal satin blouse with a black skirt that she teamed with yellow stilettos. — TMS

