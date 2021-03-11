Café Comedy Club to telecast Moonbase 8 this week

Zee Café recently included Korean dramas and original shows in its programming line-up. This month to beat the stress, the channel has introduced a special dinner time segment— Café Comedy Club.
While, until now, Black Monday was attempting to make the audience chuckle every day at 9 pm, it will be now replaced by the hit comedy Moonbase 8 Season 1.
Moonbase 8 is a comic masterpiece starring John C. Reilly, Tim Heidecker and Fred Armisen. The series revolves around three astronauts at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator at Winslow in Arizona aspiring to be chosen for a lunar mission.
