Aa Bhi Ja O Piya mints a magnificent Rs 19.25 crore gross in two weeks at the box office

ANI

We have seen a paradigm shift in Indian cinema with content-rich movies getting glory in Bollywood.

Surprisingly, small-scale movies are getting accepted by the audience, and big-budget movies are failing to leave a mark on everyone’s mind. The recent release Aa Bhi Ja O Piya is a primary example that has impressed the audience and the critics.

The film starring Yaariyan actor Dev Sharma and South Indian beauty Smriti Kashyap has done a brilliant business in two weeks.

Aa Bhi Ja O Piya was released on October 7 on 600 screens across India. After a successful first week, the movie went on to do decent business in its second week. The two weeks collection of Aa Bhi Ja O Piya went past Rs 19.25 crore gross at the box office. Well, it is a positive sign that such a low-budget Hindi film is smashing the box office with limited screens.

In its first week, Aa Bhi Ja O Piya’ grossed Rs. 12.10 crore in India. Based on the rural Indian setup, the movie is a simple love story of a city-educated guy named Kaushal and a girl named Kalpana. They meet each other when Kalpana visits a village in Jharkhand for a research tour with her mother. What happens next is a series of twisted incidents along with an important message about conserving the environment.