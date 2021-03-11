If your birthday is on April 30

Madan Gupta Spatu

Born on April 30, you have a loving nature. You are very much the organiser and administrator. You are broad minded, tolerant and compassionate and can inspire others with your imaginative ideas. There is a lot of drama in your personality and in the way you express yourself to others. Students, who have applied for higher studies abroad, are likely to face some delays in the process. Financial standing will be normal. Your competitive nature will enable you to win many contests. You will meet your soul mate this year. Publishing a book, travelling abroad and getting an advanced degree are the possibilities. There is a possibility of getting deceived by others which will result in huge monetary loss.

Positive colours: White, orange & purple

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1,4, 2 &7

Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate detergent to poor.

You share your birthday with Rohit Sharma (April 30, 1987, Nagpur), who is an international cricketer, who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket and captains Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.