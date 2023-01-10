It's action time for Varun: The actor starts shooting for Raj and DK's Citadel India

Russo Brothers’ big project Citadel will be made in English as well as Hindi. The Hindi version is helmed by none other than Family Man directors Raj and DK.

After months of speculation, Varun Dhawan finally made things Insta-official. He dropped a post in collaboration with Russo Brothers, who welcomed him to the team and also shared his first look from the series.

On Sunday, he kickstarted the new series. The Bhediya actor took to his Insta stories to share a picture from his day in which he is seen in a rehearsal hall with mirrors all around. In the picture, director Raj Nidimoru of the director duo Raj and DK is also spotted. Citadel is a spy universe that Russo Brothers wish to create and in the American installment of the Citadel, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden are in the lead. Varun will be supported by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.