Jitendra turns Jaadugar in his next!

Jitendra Kumar, who is making headlines these days for his role in Panchayat Season 2, will next be seen in a Netflix project. Titled as Jaadugar, it’s a sports dramedy film which will premiere on OTT on July 15.

Set in a football-loving town Neemuch, Jaadugar is a story of a small-time magician, Meenu, who must prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him- the girl doesn’t love him and his team hasn’t won a game in years! Friendships are tested and hearts are mended as love meets magic in this heartwarming sports comedy.

Directed by Sameer Saxena, it also stars Javed Jaafery and Arushi Sharma in lead roles. Shares director Sameer Saxena, “Jaadugar is our attempt to present a completely fresh take on sports and romance. With magic as another key element in the film, we have tried to tell a story that’s high on entertainment. With Netflix as our partner, we hope that the love with which we have made the film translates on screens across the globe.”