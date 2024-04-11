Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga’s musical romance lights up ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ trailer

ANI

The trailer of the film Joker: Folie a Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, as Joker and Harley Quinn, has been unveiled. Taking to Instagram, Lady Gaga treated fans with the trailer clip and wrote, “Joker: Folie a Deux. Only in theatres on October 4.”

The cast of the film includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. It has been written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver. Todd Phillips will also direct Joker: Folie a Deux. The music is being handled by Hildur Guonadottir.

The first trailer for Joker: Folie a Deux, sees Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as Arthur Fleck (who later becomes Batman’s notorious foe), who conspires with Lady Gaga as the equally twisted Harley Quinn.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram