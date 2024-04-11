Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga’s musical romance lights up ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ trailer

The trailer of the film Joker: Folie a Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, as Joker and Harley Quinn, has been unveiled. Taking to Instagram, Lady Gaga treated fans with the trailer clip and wrote, “Joker: Folie a Deux. Only in theatres on October 4.”
The cast of the film includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. It has been written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver. Todd Phillips will also direct Joker: Folie a Deux. The music is being handled by Hildur Guonadottir.
The first trailer for Joker: Folie a Deux, sees Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as Arthur Fleck (who later becomes Batman’s notorious foe), who conspires with Lady Gaga as the equally twisted Harley Quinn.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
6 schoolchildren die after bus overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh; driver was 'drunk'
The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr
On Nijjar killing, Justin Trudeau tells public inquiry panel, ‘We have stood up for Canadians’
Trudeau accused the previous Conservative government in the ...
17 pilgrims killed, 38 injured as bus falls into ravine in Pakistan’s Balochistan province
The pilgrims were going to pay homage at remote Muslim Sufi ...
No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air
The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...
Social media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly 2 months
The SKM had claimed that the government temporarily blocked ...