Karan Kundrra makes a comeback with Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Having pioneered the fantasy fiction genre on Indian television, Colors is now all set to bring a riveting new tale of forbidden love, titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. This first-of-its-kind romantic fantasy will be spearheaded by the promising trio of Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Sameer Shaikh. Set in the mystical town of Landsdale, the show revolves around Eisha, who’s madly in love with Armaan and has a strong connection with his brother Veer. Produced by Inspire Films (a Beyond Dreams company), the show will premiere on February 13 and will air from Monday to Wednesday.

Elated to be essaying the role of Veer, Karan Kundrra says, “What an absolute delight it is to make a comeback to the fiction genre with a show like Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal! Werewolves are fascinating creatures of folklore and I’m excited to embody one, who is hellbent on getting what he wants. I’m looking forward to being seen in a whole new avatar for this show. All my previous collaborations with colors have been fruitful and loved by the viewers and I hope we’re blessed with the same love for this show.”