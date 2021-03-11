Aaditi Pohankar on being a part of 'Aashram'

Aaditi Pohankar, who made her Hindi web series debut with She, was also a part of Aashram Season 1 and 2. Aaditi played a young wrestler, Pammi, in the series. She received immense appreciation from all over and is excited for the third season of Aashram.

Aaditi says, “Aashram came out immediately after She and there were many fans from different parts of the world who wanted to see my performance in Aashram as well. Aashram has got me recognition not only in India but abroad as well. When I auditioned for this series, all I knew was that it was made by Prakash Jha, the master of filmmaking, storytelling and female-driven scripts. I am truly honoured by the amount of love I received from the audience.”