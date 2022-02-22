OTT is here to stay, says actor Hansa Singh

You made your OTT debut with Human. How was the experience of working on a new platform?

OTT is here to stay. Due to the pandemic, it has gained more popularity. My first experience was really good. I always wanted to be directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh.

You have done films, television and now the web. What difference do you find in the three mediums?

I love acting, so medium doesn’t matter as long as the team and my character is good.

What’s your take on reality shows like Bigg Boss?

Even though it’s got a mind- blowing reach, I would say no to it. So many fans want me to go into the house, but I am better off outside. My sanity is more important than what the show offers.

You have done mythological shows and serials on TV like Vishnu Puran. What do you think about the content on Indian television?

The reach of TV is phenomenal. I don’t watch much TV, yet I feel it has its own audience now. But one has to get the content right for a show to keep going.

Any other show you want to try your hands on?

I would like to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi for my mom. Since the beginning of KKK, she has been asking me, ‘Beta tum kyun nahi jaati?’ I love the adrenaline rush, so I would love to challenge my fears and defeat them.

If not an actress what you would have been?

I would have been blissfully married and settled.