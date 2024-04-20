Our Living World

Netflix

The docu-series highlights the intelligence and resourcefulness of all life forms on earth. It takes viewers on a global journey, revealing the intricate network of all life forms. The four-episode docu-series comes from the stable of the Emmy Award-winning team that produced 2022’s ‘Our Great National Parks’.

See You in Another Life

Disney+ Hotstar

The crime drama miniseries is about the bombings in Madrid on March 11, 2004. Highlighting the lives of 16-year-old Baby and Emilio Trashorras and their role in transporting the explosives, it includes Baby’s testimony, which emerges as a crucial element in the 2007 trial related to the attacks.

The Secret Score

Disney+ Hotstar

Maya, a 16-year-old aspiring musician, and her friends find a music score that grants them magical power. As they explore it, they awaken remarkable talents within themselves and begin to uncover sinister secrets intimately connected to the conservatory’s history, weaving a narrative rich in mystery and the supernatural.

Rebel Moon: The Scargiver

Netflix

This sci-fi action film stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins and Ed Skrein. The plot revolves around a colony of warriors on the edge of the galaxy who have to defend themselves and their new home Veldt. The warriors face their pasts, before the Realm’s forces arrive to crush them.