Priyanka Chopra extends support to SAF-AFTRA strike

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Friday night, extended her support to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a post which she captioned, “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow.”
Earlier, several reports also stated that the filming for her upcoming project, Heads Of State, would also be postponed due to the strike. The SAG-AFTRA declared its strike against the film and television industries on Thursday, marking only the second time in Hollywood history that actors have joined writers on the picket lines. According to the guidelines, SAG-AFTRA members will not be able to attend premieres, do interviews for completed work, go to awards shows, attend film festivals or even promote projects on social media while the strike is in effect. —ANI
