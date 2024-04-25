Rivals, yet friends: Here’s how Schwarzenegger, Stallone battled over fat levels, body counts in their films

Hollywood stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone warred over everything, right from their earnings to their muscles, and the size of the weapons they wielded in their films at the peak of their popularity during the 1980s.
In an upcoming interview, the actors said they were still unsure who had the bigger career. In a preview of the chat Schwarzenegger said, “We ended up kind of like, ‘Well, you killed 28 people in the movie; I killed 32’.” Stallone added, “I got to top that.” Schwarzenegger then said, “He killed 80 people, so I had to kill 87 people.”
The Rambo and Rocky star added, “It was now the body count and then it was kind of, like, ‘Well, what was your body fat?’ I was down to seven per cent.” To which, Schwarzenegger added, “And then I said, ‘I was down to 10 per cent.’ So it became a competition with the body.”
The Terminator star and former governor of California said he got jealous of the weapons Stallone used on camera, from his ‘Rambo knife’ to the sub-machine guns he wielded in the Rambo franchise. He admitted he soon demanded automatic guns that were just as huge.
Schwarzenegger went on to add, “And then he started using machine guns that were kind of, like, huge machine guns. I was running after him, he was not running after me. So I said, when we did Predator… ‘I’ve got to have a bigger machine gun than Sly used in Rambo. So this is how it went.”
The two have enjoyed a decades-long friendship since they were arch-rivals during the 1980s.
