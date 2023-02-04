Vishal Bhardwaj's short movie 'Fursat' brings together Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi

ANI

Notable Indian director Vishal Bhardwaj shot a film on iPhone for the first time! The short film ‘Fursat’ stars Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Vishal announced the release of the short movie. He posted the teaser of the film and captioned it, “Commissioned by Apple. A journey through time, a dire prediction, and love that hangs in the balance - it’s now or never for a young man obsessed with controlling the future.”

During the lockdown, many directors across languages have experimented with shooting techniques using advanced technology. Some actor-directors shot themselves, being locked inside a room. Taking this opportunity further, the tech giants have been commissioning notable directors to shoot with smart phones. Vishal Bhardwaj is the latest to join the band.

Punjabi actor Wamiqa Gabbi shot to nationwide fame with the Disney Plus Hotstar series ‘Grahan’ and the Netflix series ‘Mai: A Mother’s Rage.” Ishaan Khatter has proved his acting mettle in the debut film, ‘Beyond the Clouds’, by Majid Majidi. He was last seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.