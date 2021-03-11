Ashoka Thackur believes social media knows how to use a controversy

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has grabbed much more spotlight on social media than Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court. And, this is not the first instance. The Will Smith-Chris Rock slapping incident was also subjected to a lot of memes and viral videos.

Actor Ashoka Thackur feels that wherever a celebrity goes, controversy follows and social media grabs the opportunity. Ashoka says, “There is no doubt that being a public figure one is constantly judged. The judgment can go to the next level and take the form of trolling, memes, and even reels. Celebrities grab the limelight wherever they go and it doubles up when there is a controversy.”

Though the actor has never faced any controversy, he feels that celebrities should maintain their calm when a controversy happens. “If controversies like these happen then celebrities must keep patience and seek it out. Social media exaggerates everything and I don’t think they should take it too seriously,” he adds.