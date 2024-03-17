Superstar Singer 3 contestant gets stunning makeover from Captain Mohd Danish

IANS

In a surprising turn of events, the captain of the kids singing reality show Superstar Singer 3, Mohd Danish has taken on a new role as a stylist. He gave a makeover to contestant Arjun Singh from Baba Bakala, Punjab. Danish put his fashion skills to the test and gave Arjun a jaw-dropping makeover.

Known for his cool quotient, Danish added his signature touch and transformed Arjun into a cool dude by making him wear a stylish chain personalised with his name. The show has Neha Kakkar as the Super Judge, and captains Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayali Kamble.

