Taapsee Pannu remembers bad Miss India experience

Before starting her acting career, Taapsee Pannu had briefly worked as a model. She had even participated in the Miss India beauty pageant back in 2008 and also made it to the top 28. But she doesn’t call herexperience good because she was humiliated during the trials. She talked about favouritism at the contest and how one designer humiliated her.

She says, “I had only done photoshoots and not appeared in television ads or walked the ramp till then. I realised during the ‘grooming period’ that this wasn’t something I could do. They’d make us walk, they taught us how to smile. Designer Hemant Trivedi used to be the expert teacher at the time, and he humiliated me. He said, ‘If it was in my hand, you would have never been in the top 28’.” During her time at the pageant, Taapsee picked up two titles — Miss Fresh Face and Miss Beautiful Skin. — TMS