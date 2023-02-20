Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta to collaborate for music video?

Udaariyaan-fame Priyanka Choudhary has become a well-known face in the TV industry after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. Her career received a massive boost due to the show.
In a recent video, Priyanka says that there is something lined up for all the Priyankit fans. When asked if she is going to work in a project with Ankit Gupta, she said, ‘soon’.
There are now speculations that Priyanka and Ankit will be seen together in a music video. She did not reveal details about the project though.
