Sai Ketan Rao opens up on doing reality shows

Sai Ketan Rao has garnered a lot of love and support from his fans for his top-notch performance in the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Sai is also known for his acting performances in web shows such as Three Half Bottles.

Sai is an adventure lover and has been into sports as well. The actor who has been acing his acting performances opened up about his thoughts on doing reality shows.

Talking about the same, Sai Ketan Rao says, “I come from the sports background. I have done boxing, go-karting, hiking, and other sports in the past, so I would really like to do some adventure filled reality show.”

When asked if he would like to participate in any adventure filled reality shows, Sai says, “I’d love to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.”