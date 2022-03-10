Toral Rasputra, who will be seen in Sony SAB’s mythological show ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’, talks about her role and journey so far

Mythology as a concept continues to be prevalent in Indian TV space, how is Garud different?

Dharm Yoddha Garud is going to be very different. Garud’s story is quite unknown and unconventional. We are going to showcase a very unique mother-son relationship and it is very different from mainstream plots. We have used state-of-the-art technology in the making of Garud and adding all the elements together, it will be a grand show, something the audience has never seen before.

Tell us about your character in the show…

I play Vinta, Garud’s mother. She is essentially a very pure-hearted, loving, caring and calm person. She has a very positive attitude about life and is an ardent worshiper of Lord Vishnu. She takes care of people and Garud is the best thing that has happened to her in life.

What kind of preparations did you go through for the role?

Even though we have been brought up watching mythological shows, while performing there are a few challenges; for example, the language and the diction. I have been reading extensively about Vinta to get a more in-depth understanding of her.

What makes your character stand out?

Vinta stands out because she is a woman of her words and she has a very clean soul. She has never done anything wrong and does not have any vice in her. She loves her son and teaches him all the right values, which play a very important role in the development of his nature.

The show is heavy on VFX. How has the entire shooting experience been like?

It was difficult to get used to it and initially I did not understand what was going on, so I kept asking questions. Finally when the team showed me how it was done, I was awestruck as we were actually shooting on the chroma floor but it felt like different locations.

Out of so many roles that you have performed as an actor, which one is your favourite and why?

I feel a deep connect with my character. There is something about Vinta that makes me identify with her. I can feel her pain.

What have been your learnings in career so far?

When I started my career at 21, I was a part of the show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, which catered to my age group. Over the years, I have learnt a lot and grown as an actress, and I am grateful for that. When I look back at my journey as an actor, I have no regrets and I am happy with my career today.

What’s on your wish-list? Anything new that you want to try?

I am interested in dancing. I would like to be a part of a dance show.

What is your mantra of success?

It is very simple. If I receive a good project I will give a positive nod to the offer, if I don’t then I may go on a long vacation!